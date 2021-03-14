|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up March Week 3
It’s time for our usual new sightings from the globe, courtesy of 2005 Board members. This week, Kingdom Ultra Magnus arrives to Hong Kong, more Kingdom toys plus the new Afterlife Ectotron have hit shelves in Malaysua and Studio Series 86 toys arrive to Russia. Kingdom Wave 2 Leader Class In Hong Kong
*Via a post from the*TF-HK?????????? Facebook group
, we can report that the new Kingdom Ultra Magnus has been spotted at Toys”R”Us stores. Kingdom Wave 1 Core Class & Wave 2 Voyager And Afterlife Ectotron In Malaysia
*Attention Malaysian collectors! 2005 Board member[Wing_Saber-X] found the » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up March Week 3
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca