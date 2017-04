Clearer Images Of Tokyo Toy Show 2017 Exclusive Legends Black Convoy

Clearer Images Of Tokyo Toy Show 2017 Exclusive Legends Black Convoy have surfaced on Hobby Dengeki . The black repaint of Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime looks very nice. We can have a great look at the paint applications and we can confirm that the tanker has got no stickers but silver paint. They list the price as 5,600 which is about 51.00 US Dollars.