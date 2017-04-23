Clearer Images Of Tokyo Toy Show 2017 Exclusive Legends Black Convoy
Clearer Images Of Tokyo Toy Show 2017 Exclusive Legends Black Convoy have surfaced on Hobby Dengeki. The black repaint of Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime looks very nice. We can have a great look at the paint applications and we can confirm that the tanker has got no stickers but silver paint. They list the price as 5,600¥ which is about 51.00 US Dollars. You can click on the bar to check the pictures and share your thought at the 2005 Boards.