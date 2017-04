Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,415

Even More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Packaging Art Leaked ? Hot Rod Confirmed?



Our regular Weibo leaker has done it again. This time he is treating us to a couple of*Promotional Art pieces which may have been originated from a banner or a toy packaging art. Our best guess is Packaging Art. We’ll tell you why. First image features Bumblebee and Hot Rod under a filler text. If this is indeed a packaging art, this could very well be one of the the leaked Toys”R” Us Exclusive Mission To Cybertron Subline 2-Packs. The remaining other 2-Pack seems to be represented by the second promo image. This second image was leaked before but this



The post







More... Our regular Weibo leaker has done it again. This time he is treating us to a couple of*Promotional Art pieces which may have been originated from a banner or a toy packaging art. Our best guess is Packaging Art. We’ll tell you why. First image features Bumblebee and Hot Rod under a filler text. If this is indeed a packaging art, this could very well be one of the the leaked Toys”R” Us Exclusive Mission To Cybertron Subline 2-Packs. The remaining other 2-Pack seems to be represented by the second promo image. This second image was leaked before but this » Continue Reading. The post Even More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Packaging Art Leaked – Hot Rod Confirmed? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________