ToysRUs 20% Off Select Star Wars Figures & Lego Dec 12th-18th



More... ToysRUs is offering 20% Off all *Star Wars* *Action Figures* & *Roleplay* from December 12th until December 18th. As well *Star Wars Lego* sets...





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.