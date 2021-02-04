Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Rescue Bots Academy 6-Inch Bumblebee Spotted At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,099
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy 6-Inch Bumblebee Spotted At US Retail


2005 Boards member Rookbartley is giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy 6-Inch Bumblebee*has been spotted at US retail. This is a new 6-inch Bumblebee mold which transforms in just 2 steps. A great gift for young Rescue Bots fans. It was found at Target in*Fort Wayne, Indiana for $14.99.*We haven’t heard anything about this 6-inch line since the beginning of last year, when*Transformers Robot Heroes Academy Featured Wave 3 Hot Shot was found at US stores. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy 6-Inch Bumblebee Spotted At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES 33 BONECRUSHER VOYAGER CLASS
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals 2 Dinobot Deluxe Class
Transformers
Transformers Back to the Future Delorean Gigawatt Hasbro RARE /1985 In hand Look
Transformers
Transformers Animated Grimlock
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Maximal Optimus Primal
Transformers
Transformers Reveal the Shield Voyager class Solar Storm Grappel
Transformers
Transformers Generations Sergeant Kup
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:44 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.