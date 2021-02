Transformers Rescue Bots Academy 6-Inch Bumblebee Spotted At US Retail

2005 Boards member Rookbartley is giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy 6-Inch Bumblebee*has been spotted at US retail. This is a new 6-inch Bumblebee mold which transforms in just 2 steps. A great gift for young Rescue Bots fans. It was found at Target in*Fort Wayne, Indiana for $14.99.*We haven't heard anything about this 6-inch line since the beginning of last year, when* Transformers Robot Heroes Academy Featured Wave 3 Hot Shot was found at US stores. Happy hunting!