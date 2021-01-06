|
Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor Redeco New Images
Some new images of a*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor redeco have surfaced over the internet. We had seen our first image of this figure
while back in January and now we have a comparison shot next to the original Kingdom Cheetor and one pic in beast mode. Cheetor now features a darker shade of blue on his shoulders and face, green eyes in cheetah mode, shiny paint apps and a more vibrant yellow plastic in the rest of the body. We can also notice that the lower legs are unpainted, different from the original Kingdom Cheetor release. We still have » Continue Reading.
