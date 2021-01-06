Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor Redeco New Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 06:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,099
Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor Redeco New Images


Some new images of a*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor redeco have surfaced over the internet. We had seen our first image of this figure while back in January and now we have a comparison shot next to the original Kingdom Cheetor and one pic in beast mode. Cheetor now features a darker shade of blue on his shoulders and face, green eyes in cheetah mode, shiny paint apps and a more vibrant yellow plastic in the rest of the body. We can also notice that the lower legs are unpainted, different from the original Kingdom Cheetor release. We still have &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor Redeco New Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 06:57 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Crossover
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,447
Re: Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor Redeco New Images
How hard is it to just put that same metallic blue on the lower legs? C'mon Hasbro.
ssjgoku22 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES 33 BONECRUSHER VOYAGER CLASS
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals 2 Dinobot Deluxe Class
Transformers
Transformers Back to the Future Delorean Gigawatt Hasbro RARE /1985 In hand Look
Transformers
Transformers Animated Grimlock
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Maximal Optimus Primal
Transformers
Transformers Reveal the Shield Voyager class Solar Storm Grappel
Transformers
Transformers Generations Sergeant Kup
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:44 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.