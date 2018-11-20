Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,501

BotBots Grand Opening! #BotBotsChallenge



The BotBots are coming!* We think!* Today, we received a mysterious letter in the mail inviting us to the #BotBotsChallenge.* It cordially invited us to a virtual grand opening in their brand new shopping mall.* What that is, not sure – but we got a hold of our first BotBot!* The little guy (or gal) is a pair of scissors that transform into a very happy little bot.* We’ve run some pics so read on to check it all out.* Stay tuned for more info as it becomes available!



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.