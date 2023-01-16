Coming to us via the*The Full Force Facebook
and YouTube Channel
*we have a rumor about an upcoming*Transformers Collaborative G.I Joe Triple-T With Sgt. Slaughter pack. According to the information shared this would be a transformable Triple T vehicle (which Transformers character is still unknown) packed with a Ring-O Sargent Slaughter figure. Apparently mentioned by Sargent Slaughter himself during a convention. In any case, we suggest you to take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation or images. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
