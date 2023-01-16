Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,481
Rumor: Transformers Collaborative G.I Joe Triple-T With Sgt. Slaughter In The Works?


Coming to us via the*The Full Force Facebook and YouTube Channel*we have a rumor about an upcoming*Transformers Collaborative G.I Joe Triple-T With Sgt. Slaughter pack. According to the information shared this would be a transformable Triple T vehicle (which Transformers character is still unknown) packed with a Ring-O Sargent Slaughter figure. Apparently mentioned by Sargent Slaughter himself during a convention. In any case, we suggest you to take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation or images. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Rumor: Transformers Collaborative G.I Joe Triple-T With Sgt. Slaughter In The Works? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
