We have some new sightings in the UK to share with you. First, following the EarthSpark Wave 1 Warriors
*and 1-Step Changers
at UK retail, now 2005 Boards member*Matt Y*found EarthSpark Tacticons Optimus Prime, Megatron and Bumblebee at*Morrisons Supermarket in Strood,*Rochester. Then, the*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-pack (Goldbug, Ransack, Skywasp & Scorponok) has showed up at a Game store in Basimgstoke, Hampshire (after being available online for a while). Thanks to*1love1984 for the heads up. Happy hunting!  
The post Transformers EarthSpark Wave 1 Tacticons And Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide Out In The UK
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
