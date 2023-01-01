Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
We have some new sightings in the UK to share with you. First, following the EarthSpark Wave 1 Warriors*and 1-Step Changers at UK retail, now 2005 Boards member*Matt Y*found EarthSpark Tacticons Optimus Prime, Megatron and Bumblebee at*Morrisons Supermarket in Strood,*Rochester. Then, the*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-pack (Goldbug, Ransack, Skywasp &#038; Scorponok) has showed up at a Game store in Basimgstoke, Hampshire (after being available online for a while). Thanks to*1love1984 for the heads up. Happy hunting! &#160;

