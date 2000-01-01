Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:29 AM
Sokar
Sokar's sale-o-rama
After 20 years of collecting and a few years away from the scene, I've decided to part with most of my collection and start this sales thread.

Listing every figure (there's close to 1300 of them ) is a bit difficult to post and keep track of easily, so I've put together a google drive spreadsheet listing all the important details (series, size class, condition, price, etc.) along with a link to my flickr gallery for each.

That will be the most current information, and can be found here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing

Alternatively, I will also try to post each section of the collection as tables below or a point form list if tables won't work.



A few important things:

Shipping: Local (Calgary,AB) deals are generally preferred, but I'm happy to ship anywhere in Canada or the USA. The additional cost will be based on actual shipping costs through Canada Post, but I can generally give an approximation based on the dimensions of the figures themselves.

Payment: Cash is preferred, but paypal is also fine.

Trades: I'm not looking for any trades at the moment.

Pricing and negotiating: The prices listed are based off of recently sold items on ebay (not asking prices!). I'm willing to negotiate within reason, and if you are buying multiple things I will take that into account as well. As a general rule, however, I do not negotiate at the last minute when and item is being picked up. If you need a closer look at something, let me know and I will try to provide better pictures. Otherwise, once a price is agreed to and a pickup time is arranged, any negotiations are assumed to be complete.

Turnaround time and pickup/shipping times: I will try to respond within 48 hours to any PM/email. Note that some items are still in storage and may take a bit of extra time to access for shipping/additional pictures. Pickup meetings can be arranged on weekday evenings and weekends generally, and shipping will be done on a weekly basis.

Item Condition: Condition notes are listed for anything out of the ordinary (creases, tears, etc.). MISB figures remain sealed (unless otherwise noted), while repacked figures have generally been removed from the packaging, carefully transformed if required, displayed on a shelf for a period of time, then transformed back and repacked into the original packaging. All figures and packaging are stored away from UV lights and heat sources to prevent damage to the plastic. Note that figure quality was selected over packaging when given a choice (i.e. a box with a bad corner but good paint was chosen over a perfect box with figure that has scratched paint).

Contacting me: Please PM me with any questions. If my inbox is full, however, please feel free to contact me at sokar.tf at gmail.com.

Feedback:
I currently have a feedback thread on tfw2005.com (https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threa...#post-12476795).
