Super_Megatron
John McCrea to attend TFNation 2019
TFNation have added another artist to the lineup attending TFNation 2019. Joining this year’s convention is the one and only John McCrea! We’ll forgive you if you aren’t immediately familiar with John McCrea’s work on Transformers. His main role was on Titan’s Transformers comics, where he provided the artwork for four of the Transformers Animated comics that Titan released. He also worked on the “How to Draw Transformers” sections of the main comic. Elsewhere, he’s doing some work on the new Death’s Head series, where he’ll be providing cover artwork alongside Nick Roche. He’ll be attending TFNation 2019 on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post John McCrea to attend TFNation 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



