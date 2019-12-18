Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,956

MP-46 Beast Wars Masterpiece Blackarachnia



I like being a bad girl. And you know something else? Somewhere, deep beneath this squeaky-clean armor plating of yours… I think you like it too. BEAST WARS! is back with another Masterpiece offering in MP-46 Blackarachnia. BA was always one of the Beast Wars characters that didn’t translate well from toon to toy form (or vice versa), and until now, never had a really good show accurate offering. That changes though with MP46, as she hits all the notes in both modes. Engineering, paint, sculpt, articulation, accessories are all there and on point. If you are into the BW



