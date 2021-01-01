Today, 12:40 PM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,047 Possible First Look At An Unreleased Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron ?Mutant Mask? accesso





Thanks to 2005 Boards member*levandowski*for sharing in our board an images of a possible first look at an unreleased Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron “Mutant Mask” accessory. We have a small image which shows what seems to be parts of a test shot or prototype, revealing several extra faces plus an extra “Mutant mask” part. A great homage to the original “Mutant masks” we saw in most of the first Beast Wars toys back in the day. Take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation, but we should remember that we saw something similar with a Thanks to 2005 Boards member*levandowski*for sharing in our board an images of a possible first look at an unreleased Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron “Mutant Mask” accessory. We have a small image which shows what seems to be parts of a test shot or prototype, revealing several extra faces plus an extra “Mutant mask” part. A great homage to the original “Mutant masks” we saw in most of the first Beast Wars toys back in the day. Take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation, but we should remember that we saw something similar with a





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

