Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible First Look At An Unreleased Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron ?Mutant Mask? accesso
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,047
Possible First Look At An Unreleased Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron ?Mutant Mask? accesso



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*levandowski*for sharing in our board an images of a possible first look at an unreleased Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron “Mutant Mask” accessory. We have a small image which shows what seems to be parts of a test shot or prototype, revealing several extra faces plus an extra “Mutant mask” part. A great homage to the original “Mutant masks” we saw in most of the first Beast Wars toys back in the day. Take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation, but we should remember that we saw something similar with a
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hasbro Starscream MIB Boxed Original Decepticon
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hasbro Thundercracker MIB Boxed Original Decepticon
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hasbro Skywarp MIB Boxed Original Decepticon
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hasbro Ramjet MIB Boxed Original Decepticon
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hasbro Thrust MIB Boxed Original Decepticon
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hasbro Dirge MIB Boxed Original Decepticon
Transformers
Transformers Encore 22 Twincast Stripes Nightstalker MISB Autobot SEALED Takara
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:06 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.