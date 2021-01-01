|
Possible First Look At An Unreleased Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron ?Mutant Mask? accesso
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*levandowski*for sharing in our board an images of a possible first look at an unreleased Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron “Mutant Mask” accessory. We have a small image which shows what seems to be parts of a test shot or prototype, revealing several extra faces plus an extra “Mutant mask” part. A great homage to the original “Mutant masks” we saw in most of the first Beast Wars toys back in the day. Take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation, but we should remember that we saw something similar with a
