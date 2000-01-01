Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:58 AM   #1
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,830
WTB/WTT: TFP Deluxe Arcee (pink redeco)
PM me if you have one. I don't need Taxi Bee nor the human figures that came with the set.
My BST list is HERE.
