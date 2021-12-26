TFW2005 unfortunately has some very sad news to share today. Transformers artist Josh Perez has posted on his Twitter
that fan-favorite Transformers creative, Derrick J. Wyatt, unexpectedly passed away earlier this month. He was informed by Derrick’s sister and says that there will be more information from his family in the future. One of the main minds behind Transformers Animated, a show that has become a favorite in the Transformers fandom, Derrick became very well-liked over the years for his work. He served as the show’s art director, lead character designer, and color stylist. We at TFW2005 offer our » Continue Reading.
