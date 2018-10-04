canprime Titanium Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,285

Re: Official Images Of Transformers: Siege Decepticons Revealed Good God!!!



Megatron - Love both modes. I think he is great, and I love that sword/gun combo. I think he works well enough as a cybertronian alt mode. However at first glance I still prefer the CW leader class version. Of course that could change once I have one in hand.



Soundwave - Not bad overall. Like the robot mode, but can't figure out the reasoning for that alt mode. I am going to assume that there are other alt modes that can be done once fans get ahold of him.



Starscream -. Let the seekers tetra Jet love commence!!! Love the robot mode, and the tetra Jet mode is probably the best we can hope for at this price point. I like it so I'm good.



Refraktor - Great googly moogly!!!! What a great surprise. Talk about getting one right!! Love it, and even love that you need to get 3 of him to complete the alt mode. Probably my favourite reveal of the bunch. My only thing.....Hasbro you better triple pack him over 2 waves to ensure we get enough.



Shockwave - At first I was like "what the hell is this hot mess?". Then I saw that he is an "evolution" figure. So you get so many options from one figure, and he can be the Nemesis and space submarine all in one!!!! Truly awesome.



Also in case people missed it, there were pics of an Omega Supreme tank!!! So he is coming!!!