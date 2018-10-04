Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Official Images Of Transformers: Siege Decepticons Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,185
Official Images Of Transformers: Siege Decepticons Revealed


IGN is sharing with us our first look at the official images of the highly anticipated Transformers: Siege Decepticons. “With Bumblebee shaping up to be the live-action film that fans of the original cartoon have always wanted, it’s definitely not a bad time to be a Transformers fan. And of course, the toy line is going strong as always. This morning, during Hasbro’s Transformers panel, a bunch of brand-new baddies were revealed from the War For Cybertron: Siege line: Megatron, Shockwave, Soundwave, Refraktor, and Starscream (yes, actually Starscream, not Blitzwing.)” You can check out the images, attached with this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Images Of Transformers: Siege Decepticons Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:48 PM   #2
canprime
Titanium
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,285
Re: Official Images Of Transformers: Siege Decepticons Revealed
Good God!!!

Megatron - Love both modes. I think he is great, and I love that sword/gun combo. I think he works well enough as a cybertronian alt mode. However at first glance I still prefer the CW leader class version. Of course that could change once I have one in hand.

Soundwave - Not bad overall. Like the robot mode, but can't figure out the reasoning for that alt mode. I am going to assume that there are other alt modes that can be done once fans get ahold of him.

Starscream -. Let the seekers tetra Jet love commence!!! Love the robot mode, and the tetra Jet mode is probably the best we can hope for at this price point. I like it so I'm good.

Refraktor - Great googly moogly!!!! What a great surprise. Talk about getting one right!! Love it, and even love that you need to get 3 of him to complete the alt mode. Probably my favourite reveal of the bunch. My only thing.....Hasbro you better triple pack him over 2 waves to ensure we get enough.

Shockwave - At first I was like "what the hell is this hot mess?". Then I saw that he is an "evolution" figure. So you get so many options from one figure, and he can be the Nemesis and space submarine all in one!!!! Truly awesome.

Also in case people missed it, there were pics of an Omega Supreme tank!!! So he is coming!!!
canprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:51 PM   #3
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
CobraCommander's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,122
Re: Official Images Of Transformers: Siege Decepticons Revealed
I hope SoundW comes with G1 sized cassettes
__________________


WTB (MISB/MIB):
Filmation MOTUC

B/S/T Threads:
TFCON 2018 Transformers - Cybertron.ca
 Action Figures - ActionFigureNews
 G.I.Joe Figures - Hisstank

Feedback Threads:
Cybertron.ca
CobraCommander is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:44 PM   #4
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,554
Re: Official Images Of Transformers: Siege Decepticons Revealed
Quote:
Originally Posted by CobraCommander View Post
I hope SoundW comes with G1 sized cassettes
I think it does.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 7e36373fb80e7becec1d68ee222eb9389a506bb5.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.5 KB ID: 41678  
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:56 PM   #5
joshimus
Metroplex
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,165
Re: Official Images Of Transformers: Siege Decepticons Revealed
Aaaaaand they brought me back in. That Shockwave, WOW!! Not digging Megatron that much but I amliking the rest of them
joshimus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP- 32 Optimus Primal (Beast Wars Convoy)
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Beast Wars MP- 41 Dinobot
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Computron Boxed Set - New, Sealed
Transformers
Combiner Wars Sky Reign. Sky Lynx, Hound, Wheeljack, Smokescreen, Trailbreaker
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars G1 Bruticus Set of 5- New, Sealed
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars deluxe Prowl
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.