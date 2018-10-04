|
Today, 12:21 PM
#1
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Official Images Of Transformers: Siege Decepticons Revealed
IGN is sharing with us
our first look at the official images of the highly anticipated Transformers: Siege Decepticons. “With Bumblebee shaping up to be the live-action film that fans of the original cartoon have always wanted, it’s definitely not a bad time to be a Transformers fan. And of course, the toy line is going strong as always. This morning, during Hasbro’s Transformers panel, a bunch of brand-new baddies were revealed from the War For Cybertron: Siege line: Megatron, Shockwave, Soundwave, Refraktor, and Starscream (yes, actually Starscream, not Blitzwing.)” You can check out the images, attached with this » Continue Reading.
Today, 12:48 PM
Good God!!!
Megatron - Love both modes. I think he is great, and I love that sword/gun combo. I think he works well enough as a cybertronian alt mode. However at first glance I still prefer the CW leader class version. Of course that could change once I have one in hand.
Soundwave - Not bad overall. Like the robot mode, but can't figure out the reasoning for that alt mode. I am going to assume that there are other alt modes that can be done once fans get ahold of him.
Starscream -. Let the seekers tetra Jet love commence!!! Love the robot mode, and the tetra Jet mode is probably the best we can hope for at this price point. I like it so I'm good.
Refraktor - Great googly moogly!!!! What a great surprise. Talk about getting one right!! Love it, and even love that you need to get 3 of him to complete the alt mode. Probably my favourite reveal of the bunch. My only thing.....Hasbro you better triple pack him over 2 waves to ensure we get enough.
Shockwave - At first I was like "what the hell is this hot mess?". Then I saw that he is an "evolution" figure. So you get so many options from one figure, and he can be the Nemesis and space submarine all in one!!!! Truly awesome.
Also in case people missed it, there were pics of an Omega Supreme tank!!! So he is coming!!!
Today, 01:44 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by CobraCommander
I hope SoundW comes with G1 sized cassettes
I think it does.
Today, 01:56 PM
Aaaaaand they brought me back in. That Shockwave, WOW!! Not digging Megatron that much but I amliking the rest of them
