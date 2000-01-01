Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
So it's confirmed Titan class Omega Supreme.
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 01:12 PM
#
1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,554
So it's confirmed Titan class Omega Supreme.
check the attachment....
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
Last edited by xueyue2; Today at
01:20 PM
.
xueyue2
View Public Profile
Send a private message to xueyue2
Find More Posts by xueyue2
Today, 01:15 PM
#
2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,745
Re: So it's confirmed Titan class Omega Supreme.
What about the MP Shockwave in the background?
__________________
Coming soon: Takara G1 Rodimus Major (reissue)
Pascal
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Pascal
Visit Pascal's homepage!
Find More Posts by Pascal
Today, 01:17 PM
#
3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,554
Re: So it's confirmed Titan class Omega Supreme.
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Pascal
What about the MP Shockwave in the background?
I'm not sure that's really MP Shockwave. maybe the new WFC Shockwave?
__________________
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
Last edited by xueyue2; Today at
01:23 PM
.
xueyue2
View Public Profile
Send a private message to xueyue2
Find More Posts by xueyue2
Today, 02:04 PM
#
4
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,122
Re: So it's confirmed Titan class Omega Supreme.
Hey that might be a TRU Exclusive MP Shockwave, hope they put in a comic cover box
__________________
WTB (MISB/MIB):
Filmation MOTUC
B/S/T Threads:
TFCON 2018 Transformers -
Cybertron.ca
Action Figures -
ActionFigureNews
G.I.Joe Figures -
Hisstank
Feedback Threads:
Cybertron.ca
CobraCommander
View Public Profile
Send a private message to CobraCommander
Find More Posts by CobraCommander
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Masterpiece MP- 32 Optimus Primal (Beast Wars Convoy)
Transformers Masterpiece Beast Wars MP- 41 Dinobot
G1 Transformers Lot
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Computron Boxed Set - New, Sealed
Combiner Wars Sky Reign. Sky Lynx, Hound, Wheeljack, Smokescreen, Trailbreaker
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars G1 Bruticus Set of 5- New, Sealed
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars deluxe Prowl
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
02:05 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.