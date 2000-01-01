Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:12 PM   #1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,554
So it's confirmed Titan class Omega Supreme.
check the attachment....
Last edited by xueyue2; Today at 01:20 PM.
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:15 PM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,745
Re: So it's confirmed Titan class Omega Supreme.
What about the MP Shockwave in the background?
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:17 PM   #3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,554
Re: So it's confirmed Titan class Omega Supreme.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Pascal View Post
What about the MP Shockwave in the background?
I'm not sure that's really MP Shockwave. maybe the new WFC Shockwave?
Last edited by xueyue2; Today at 01:23 PM.
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:04 PM   #4
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
CobraCommander's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,122
Re: So it's confirmed Titan class Omega Supreme.
Hey that might be a TRU Exclusive MP Shockwave, hope they put in a comic cover box
