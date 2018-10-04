Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,185

Official Images of Studio Series Drift



NYCC has kicked off and the toy news is already flowing! Entertainment Earth has posted a pre-order listing and the official announcement of Studio Series The Last Knight Drift, who is expected to arrive in February! EE will be the first place movie fans can pre-order the figure, who is sporting his black and red Mercedes chassis from the fifth Michael Bay Transformers film and comes with three baby Dinobots to pester him. Drift is listed



