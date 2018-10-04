Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New York Comic Con 2018: Hasbro Transformers Brand Panel Live Stream


Courtesy of SyFy, we have a panel live stream from*New York Comic Con 2018 for our fans to enjoy the*Hasbro Transformers Brand Panel. Transformers Bumblebee Movie &#38; Generations Toys Sneak Peek October 04, 2018, 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM NYCC Live Stage – Booth 174 – Javits Center There is always MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE when*Transformers*arrives at NYCCand on December 21st when the Bumblebee movie hits the big screen! Check in to see the new toys based on the theatrical release as well as enjoy a nostalgic nod to the 80s with a look at the original G1 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New York Comic Con 2018: Hasbro Transformers Brand Panel Live Stream appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: New York Comic Con 2018: Hasbro Transformers Brand Panel Live Stream
https://m.ign.com/articles/2018/10/0...445999790002a7
