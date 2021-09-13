|
Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks & Rodimus Prime, Buzzworthy Bumblebee Studio Series 2-P
We are catching up with the latest Transformers sightings in Canada, thanks to the information shared from friend site*Cybertron.ca
. Fellow Canadian collectors can now go hunting for the following figures: Kingdom T-Wrecks
* Cybertron.ca members AVntge & HunterX found Kingdom T-Wrecks at a Toys R Us in Ontario. Buzzworhty Bumblebee Studio Series 2-Packs
**Cybertron.ca member*MapleMegatron*spotted Bumblebee vs Dropkick (car) and Bumblebee vs Barricade at a*Toys R Us in Quebec. Kingdom Rodimus Prime
* The latest Commander Class figure was found at EB Games in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member slag. Generations Selects Transmutate
& G2 Ramjet*
