Today, 08:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,131
Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks & Rodimus Prime, Buzzworthy Bumblebee Studio Series 2-P


We are catching up with the latest Transformers sightings in Canada, thanks to the information shared from friend site*Cybertron.ca. Fellow Canadian collectors can now go hunting for the following figures: Kingdom T-Wrecks* Cybertron.ca members AVntge &#038; HunterX found Kingdom T-Wrecks at a Toys R Us in Ontario. Buzzworhty Bumblebee Studio Series 2-Packs**Cybertron.ca member*MapleMegatron*spotted Bumblebee vs Dropkick (car) and Bumblebee vs Barricade at a*Toys R Us in Quebec. Kingdom Rodimus Prime* The latest Commander Class figure was found at EB Games in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member slag. Generations Selects Transmutate &#038; G2 Ramjet* Transmutate has &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks & Rodimus Prime, Buzzworthy Bumblebee Studio Series 2-Packs, Transmutate & G2 Ramjet Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
