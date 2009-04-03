Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Magnimus
The Stunti-Con-Job Botcon 2011 Box Set
I'm selling off a lot of my collection and all my Animated figures, but I'm starting with the big one. I'm selling a complete Stunti-Con Job 2011 Botcon boxset.

I'd rather this go to someone on the boards who can do local pick up to avoid the hassle of shipping and insurance, so I'm pricing this item at $900.00 CAD for local pick up in Hamilton, ON.

Set includes:
  • Animated Dead End, a redeco of Animated Jazz
  • Animated Breakdown, a retool and redeco of Animated Rodimus Minor
  • Animated Drag Strip, a redeco of Animated Arcee
  • Animated Wildrider, a retool and redeco of Animated Blazing Lockdown
  • Animated The Motor Master, a retool and redeco of Animated Optimus Prime
  • All figure instructions and tech specs in original individual bags (not pictured)
  • Bagged (not boarded) copy of The Stunti-Con Job Comic
  • Certificate of Authenticity
  • Both Pins (Autobot and Decepitcon logos)

A note about the condition: Figures have been transformed two or three times, but have been stored these last 11 years in the set box. Figures haven't been removed or transformed in over 8 years. Box has been stored on shelf out of direct sunlight in a smoke-free home. However, due to several household moves, the box has suffered mostly minor damage in the form of light dents and scratches, aside from one major scratch in the lower left hand side over the graphic of Breakdown's face on the top of the box cover.

High res pictures of the box and contents (aside from figure instructions and tech specs) can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dmnl5qnll...sM6gJ46ta?dl=0

Additional photos can be provided upon request for serious inquiries only.
"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09)
RNSrobot
Re: The Stunti-Con-Job Botcon 2011 Box Set
This is one of the top five sets funpub/botcon ever did. Not something I can remotely afford but if time ever comes ...

Awesome to see these pics.
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
