Today, 12:18 PM #1 Magnimus Energon Join Date: May 2008 Location: Hamilton, Ontario Posts: 822 The Stunti-Con-Job Botcon 2011 Box Set



I'd rather this go to someone on the boards who can do local pick up to avoid the hassle of shipping and insurance, so I'm pricing this item at $900.00 CAD for local pick up in Hamilton, ON.



Set includes:

Animated Dead End, a redeco of Animated Jazz

Animated Breakdown, a retool and redeco of Animated Rodimus Minor

Animated Drag Strip, a redeco of Animated Arcee

Animated Wildrider, a retool and redeco of Animated Blazing Lockdown

Animated The Motor Master, a retool and redeco of Animated Optimus Prime

All figure instructions and tech specs in original individual bags (not pictured)

Bagged (not boarded) copy of The Stunti-Con Job Comic

Certificate of Authenticity

Both Pins (Autobot and Decepitcon logos)

A note about the condition: Figures have been transformed two or three times, but have been stored these last 11 years in the set box. Figures haven't been removed or transformed in over 8 years. Box has been stored on shelf out of direct sunlight in a smoke-free home. However, due to several household moves, the box has suffered mostly minor damage in the form of light dents and scratches, aside from one major scratch in the lower left hand side over the graphic of Breakdown's face on the top of the box cover.



High res pictures of the box and contents (aside from figure instructions and tech specs) can be found here:



Additional photos can be provided upon request for serious inquiries only. I'm selling off a lot of my collection and all my Animated figures, but I'm starting with the big one. I'm selling a complete Stunti-Con Job 2011 Botcon boxset.I'd rather this go to someone on the boards who can do local pick up to avoid the hassle of shipping and insurance, so ISet includes:A note about the condition: Figures have been transformed two or three times, but have been stored these last 11 years in the set box. Figures haven't been removed or transformed in over 8 years. Box has been stored on shelf out of direct sunlight in a smoke-free home. However, due to several household moves, the box has suffered mostly minor damage in the form of light dents and scratches, aside from one major scratch in the lower left hand side over the graphic of Breakdown's face on the top of the box cover.High res pictures of the box and contents (aside from figure instructions and tech specs) can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dmnl5qnll...sM6gJ46ta?dl=0 Additional photos can be provided upon request for serious inquiries only. Attached Thumbnails __________________

"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09) Today, 12:29 PM #2 RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 3,756 Re: The Stunti-Con-Job Botcon 2011 Box Set This is one of the top five sets funpub/botcon ever did. Not something I can remotely afford but if time ever comes ...



Awesome to see these pics.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

