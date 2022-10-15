Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformes EarthSpark New Promotional Clip ? ?Optimus Prime & Elita-1 Arrive?


The official Transformers YouTube Channel*have just uploaded a new*Transformes EarthSpark promotional clip. This short 51-second video shows Swindle and Hardtop trying to get some illegal Energon but the business is abruptly interrupted by the arrival of Optimus Prime and Elita-1. We can clearly listen at Optimus and Elita’s voices ready to battle. Watch the video after the jump (which erroneously names Elita as “Arcee” in the title,) and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformes EarthSpark New Promotional Clip – "Optimus Prime & Elita-1 Arrive" appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



