Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Closer Look At Transformers EarthSpark Toys At Sydney Oz Comic Con
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,070
Closer Look At Transformers EarthSpark Toys At Sydney Oz Comic Con


Courtesy of our very own TFW2005 member and Australian resident*griffin-of-oz*we can share for your a nice set of HQ images of the new Transformers EarthSpark toys which were on display at the*Sydney Oz Comic Con event a few weeks ago. We have several images from different angles of both the toys and the packaging revealing several interesting details of the following toys: EarthSpark Bumblebee size comparison – A great group shot of Bumblebee in Tacticon, 1-Step, Deluxe and Spin-Changer size classes. Side-by-side images in both robot and alt mode. EarthSpark Deluxe Twitch – According to the information shared by griffin-of-oz*this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Closer Look At Transformers EarthSpark Toys At Sydney Oz Comic Con appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:46 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.