Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,070

Closer Look At Transformers EarthSpark Toys At Sydney Oz Comic Con



Courtesy of our very own TFW2005 member and Australian resident*griffin-of-oz*we can share for your a nice set of HQ images of the new Transformers EarthSpark toys which were on display at the*Sydney Oz Comic Con event a few weeks ago. We have several images from different angles of both the toys and the packaging revealing several interesting details of the following toys: EarthSpark Bumblebee size comparison – A great group shot of Bumblebee in Tacticon, 1-Step, Deluxe and Spin-Changer size classes. Side-by-side images in both robot and alt mode. EarthSpark Deluxe Twitch – According to the information shared by griffin-of-oz*this



The post







More... Courtesy of our very own TFW2005 member and Australian resident*griffin-of-oz*we can share for your a nice set of HQ images of the new Transformers EarthSpark toys which were on display at the*Sydney Oz Comic Con event a few weeks ago. We have several images from different angles of both the toys and the packaging revealing several interesting details of the following toys: EarthSpark Bumblebee size comparison – A great group shot of Bumblebee in Tacticon, 1-Step, Deluxe and Spin-Changer size classes. Side-by-side images in both robot and alt mode. EarthSpark Deluxe Twitch – According to the information shared by griffin-of-oz*this » Continue Reading. The post Closer Look At Transformers EarthSpark Toys At Sydney Oz Comic Con appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________