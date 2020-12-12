Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Rodimus Official Gallery & Pre-Order Announcement


Flame Toys*have revealed the official gallery of their new*Furai Model IDW Rodimus*via their*Facebook account. The Furai Model line offers easy to build non transformable model kits. A good alternative for fans who are not familiarized with building models. This is a very nice representation of the fearless Autobot warrior as he was seen in the original IDW Lost Light comics. Read on for some detail about this kit: [Furai Model] Rodimus (IDW version) pre-order starts. – Retail : US$40 – Size : ~150 mm height – Good articulation with over 50 movable joints, you are able to set any &#187; Continue Reading.

