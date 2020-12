Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Rodimus Official Gallery & Pre-Order Announcement

Flame Toys have revealed the official gallery of their new Furai Model IDW Rodimus via their Facebook account. The Furai Model line offers easy to build non transformable model kits. A good alternative for fans who are not familiarized with building models. This is a very nice representation of the fearless Autobot warrior as he was seen in the original IDW Lost Light comics. [Furai Model] Rodimus (IDW version) pre-order starts. – Retail : US$40 – Size : ~150 mm height – Good articulation with over 50 movable joints