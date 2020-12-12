|
Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Rodimus Official Gallery & Pre-Order Announcement
Flame Toys*have revealed the official gallery of their new*Furai Model IDW Rodimus*via their*Facebook account.
The Furai Model line offers easy to build non transformable model kits. A good alternative for fans who are not familiarized with building models. This is a very nice representation of the fearless Autobot warrior as he was seen in the original IDW Lost Light comics. Read on for some detail about this kit: [Furai Model] Rodimus (IDW version) pre-order starts. – Retail : US$40 – Size : ~150 mm height – Good articulation with over 50 movable joints, you are able to set any » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Rodimus Official Gallery & Pre-Order Announcement
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca