Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Transformers Movie The Best Stop Motion Commercial
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,907
New Transformers Movie The Best Stop Motion Commercial


TakaraTomy have released a second stop motion commercial featuring their upcoming Transformers Movie The Best figures(yes, that’s the name of the line). This looks to be a shortened version of the one from the other day. Included are stop motion transformations for Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Starscream and Strafe with short appearances by Shockwave, Jazz, Ratchet Ironhide. You can check it out after the break!

The post New Transformers Movie The Best Stop Motion Commercial appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
lot transformers vintage hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Rodimus Prime MISB North American Toys R Us exclusive
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece Takara Thundercracker MP-7
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-11NT Thrust Takara
Transformers
Transformers Platinum edition Bruticus Grimlock Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.