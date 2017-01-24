TakaraTomy have released a second stop motion commercial featuring their upcoming Transformers Movie The Best figures(yes, that’s the name of the line). This looks to be a shortened version of the one from the other day
. Included are stop motion transformations for Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Starscream and Strafe with short appearances by Shockwave, Jazz, Ratchet Ironhide. You can check it out after the break!
