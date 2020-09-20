|
Transformers Generations RED found at US Retail
Thanks to TFW2005 Veteran Matty, we have our first US sighting of the new Transformers Action Figure line, RED (Robot Enhanced Design). The first wave consists of G1 Optimus Prime, G1 Megatron, and G1 Soundwave. These were found in a Walmart in Arizona. Happy Hunting!
The post Transformers Generations RED found at US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca