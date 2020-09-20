Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Generations RED found at US Retail


Thanks to TFW2005 Veteran Matty, we have our first US sighting of the new Transformers Action Figure line, RED (Robot Enhanced Design). The first wave consists of G1 Optimus Prime, G1 Megatron, and G1 Soundwave. These were found in a Walmart in Arizona. Happy Hunting!

The post Transformers Generations RED found at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



