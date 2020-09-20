|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up September Week 3
Another week of international sightings courtesy of all 2005 Board members around the world. This week France receives some G1 reissues toys together with more Earthrise toys. Germany and Peru receive more new Cyberverse toys plus some better-late-than-never figures. The latest Studio Series waves hit shelves on Singapore. G1 Astrotrain Reissue, Earthrise Deluxe Smokescreen And Studio Series Cliffjumper In France*
*2005 Board member transform75 spotted G1 Astrotrain reissue at*Album Shop. At the same stores Earthrise Smokescreen and Studio Series Cliffjumper were found too, but we can confirm that both are solid cases, so none of their respective wave partners » Continue Reading.
