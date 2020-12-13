Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro?s Behind-the-Design: Transformers R.E.D. (Robot Enhanced Design) Article


Hasbro Pulse have just uploaded a very interesting Behind-the-Design: Transformers R.E.D. (Robot Enhanced Design)*article which explains the creative process behind these new action figures. Hasbros*Transformers Engineer Lenny tells us about all the original ideas, challenges and development steps of this new non-transforming line. Read on for some highlights: They wanted to create a line that celebrated the robot form without having to make any compromises for conversion functionality. They were pleasantly surprised to find the research indicating that there was demand for these types of figures (non-transforming action figures). Their main focus is poseabilty and robot detail. Also accessories, those &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro’s Behind-the-Design: Transformers R.E.D. (Robot Enhanced Design) Article appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



