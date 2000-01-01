Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
GotBot
Crossover
Sad Nexus Prime - A KO Combiner Review
A transformers KO shines bright with Sad Nexus Prime - the crappiest combiner ever, who cost a total of $7.50 CAD and mashes Fall of Cybertron with Dark of the Moon - https://youtu.be/n3X5wahviB4
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Re: Sad Nexus Prime - A KO Combiner Review
Yeah its crappy.
I got it myself good old dollarama junk.
