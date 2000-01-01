Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Noizu and Gurafi on Amazon.ca
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:43 PM   #1
DCompose
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 746
Noizu and Gurafi on Amazon.ca
Free shipping for Prime.

low price of $49.99

https://www.amazon.ca/Hasbro-E4289-T...3670167&sr=8-6
__________________
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
DCompose is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:04 PM   #2
Traumahound
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 131
Re: Noizu and Gurafi on Amazon.ca
Thanks! I had no idea these were coming to a Canadian retailer. Especially since Hasbro Pulse seemed to be having trouble fulfilling orders.
Traumahound is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:24 PM   #3
DCompose
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 746
Re: Noizu and Gurafi on Amazon.ca
I don't think anyone did. I think that these are the diverted US orders. Which will most likely upset some, but good for us LOL.
__________________
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
DCompose is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers METROPLEX Autobot Battle Station HASBRO TAKARA 1985-86 Used G1
Transformers
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers Metroplex White Near Mint 1985
Transformers
Transformers Takara G1 eHobby Sunstorm Orange Seeker MISB SEALED
Transformers
Transformers Takara G1 D-62-S Galvatron Anime Color Purple MIB Boxed MINT
Transformers
LOT G1 Action Masters Prime Shockwave Rad Kickoff Inferno Mainfram
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers TRU Exclusive Masterpiece Soundwave MP-02 Authentic
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.