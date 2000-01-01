Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Noizu and Gurafi on Amazon.ca
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 02:43 PM
#
1
DCompose
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 746
Noizu and Gurafi on Amazon.ca
Free shipping for Prime.
low price of $49.99
https://www.amazon.ca/Hasbro-E4289-T...3670167&sr=8-6
__________________
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
DCompose
View Public Profile
Send a private message to DCompose
Find More Posts by DCompose
Today, 03:04 PM
#
2
Traumahound
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 131
Re: Noizu and Gurafi on Amazon.ca
Thanks! I had no idea these were coming to a Canadian retailer. Especially since Hasbro Pulse seemed to be having trouble fulfilling orders.
Traumahound
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Traumahound
Find More Posts by Traumahound
Today, 03:24 PM
#
3
DCompose
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 746
Re: Noizu and Gurafi on Amazon.ca
I don't think anyone did. I think that these are the diverted US orders. Which will most likely upset some, but good for us LOL.
__________________
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
DCompose
View Public Profile
Send a private message to DCompose
Find More Posts by DCompose
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers METROPLEX Autobot Battle Station HASBRO TAKARA 1985-86 Used G1
Vintage Hasbro Transformers Metroplex White Near Mint 1985
Transformers Takara G1 eHobby Sunstorm Orange Seeker MISB SEALED
Transformers Takara G1 D-62-S Galvatron Anime Color Purple MIB Boxed MINT
LOT G1 Action Masters Prime Shockwave Rad Kickoff Inferno Mainfram
Hasbro Transformers TRU Exclusive Masterpiece Soundwave MP-02 Authentic
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
03:47 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.