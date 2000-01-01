|
Wanted: Iron Factory Legends dx9 warinpocket g1 hot soldiers figs
Needed by June 22nd please.
Looking for local meetup for those who can meet near mississauga/ oakville pls.
Hi guys, I'm looking for Iron Factory Legends scale
or DX9 war in pocket fits or hot g1 soldiers figs.
Please let me know what you have and the price you are asking. Not looking for sealed.
Already have:
iron factory mirage
red alert
jazz
Thanks for looking
~till all are one
