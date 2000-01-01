Today, 04:11 PM #1 zuffyprime Fortress Maximus Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 5,090 Wanted: Iron Factory Legends dx9 warinpocket g1 hot soldiers figs Needed by June 22nd please.



Looking for local meetup for those who can meet near mississauga/ oakville pls.



Hi guys, I'm looking for Iron Factory Legends scale

or DX9 war in pocket fits or hot g1 soldiers figs.



Please let me know what you have and the price you are asking. Not looking for sealed.



Already have:

iron factory mirage

red alert

jazz



Thanks for looking

~till all are one

I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts

I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs

If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks

