|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #07 Retailer Incentive Cover C By Guido Gui
Via Midtown Comics
*we can share for you the*IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #07 Retailer Incentive Cover C By artist Guido Guidi. A great art featuring Elita-1 taking cover from a Decepticon assault. We are glad to see Elita-1 in her classic G1 design. The new*Transformers issue #7*is expected for release on June 12t, but you can check out the preview here
. Click on the bar to see the mirrored cover art and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #07 Retailer Incentive Cover C By Guido Guidi
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca