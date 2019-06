IDW’s New Transformers Comic Series Issue #07 Retailer Incentive Cover C By Guido Gui

IDW's New Transformers Comic Series Issue #07 Retailer Incentive Cover C By artist Guido Guidi. A great art featuring Elita-1 taking cover from a Decepticon assault. We are glad to see Elita-1 in her classic G1 design. The new Transformers issue #7 is expected for release on June 12t.