Old Today, 04:00 PM
Super_Megatron
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #07 Retailer Incentive Cover C By Guido Gui


Via Midtown Comics*we can share for you the*IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #07 Retailer Incentive Cover C By artist Guido Guidi. A great art featuring Elita-1 taking cover from a Decepticon assault. We are glad to see Elita-1 in her classic G1 design. The new*Transformers issue #7*is expected for release on June 12t, but you can check out the preview here. Click on the bar to see the mirrored cover art and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #07 Retailer Incentive Cover C By Guido Guidi appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



