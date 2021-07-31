Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,912

Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Starscream In-Hand Images



Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Starscream. This figure is basically a white redeco of the Siege Starscream mold with a new pair of blades than can combine into a single sword. A nice deco and a new addition to the list of variants of this mold. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



