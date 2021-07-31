Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Starscream In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,912
Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Starscream In-Hand Images


Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Starscream. This figure is basically a white redeco of the Siege Starscream mold with a new pair of blades than can combine into a single sword. A nice deco and a new addition to the list of variants of this mold. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Starscream In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Beast Wars lot - Megatron, Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Waspinator, Protoform
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Plasma Energy Blaster for Dragsrip of Stunticons
Transformers
1995 HasbroTransformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal Ultra Class
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon Sentinel Prime - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Perfect Effect PA-03 Master Weapons Set - Opened Box Botcon Overlord Add-On Kit
Transformers
Combiner Wars Sunstreaker - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thundercracker - Canadian Packaging, Sealed #2
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.