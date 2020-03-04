|
David Wise, Generation 1 Writer, Has Passed Away
It falls to us now to report the sad passing of one of the classic G1 cartoon legends. David Wise, the single most prolific writer for the original The Transformers cartoon, has passed away as confirmed by his official Facebook
and Twitter
accounts. Mr. Wise was responsible for writing fifteen Transformers episodes like The Key To Vector Sigma, The Secret Of Omega Supreme, The Rebirth, and many other classic stories. His other notable credits from his long and varied career include writing on the original Teenage Mutans Ninja Turtles cartoon among other cartoons and series. We offer our » Continue Reading.
