GotBot Crossover Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,495

Earthrise Vs. Generations Hoist Review While I was always a fan of and fine with the Generations Hoist, and while I had planned to skip the Earthrise because the boy is quite hollow,*I must say, I have been surprised at almost every turn with this guy. If ever there was such a thing as changing someone's first impression, this would be it. So which one wins? Both are excellent. Check it out and see which one fits best in your collection -* https://youtu.be/EL3hps4Fp-U