Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus Out at Singapore Retail
Singapore comes through once again as a reliable leader in worldwide sightings, with TFW2005 members lake88 and darkavenger reporting the arrival of Power of the Primes Leader Class Evolution Optimal Optimus
to shelves at OG
Albert and Orchard Point locations. This is great news for our fellow Transformers collectors in Singapore! See the pictures after the jump and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!    
