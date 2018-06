Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus Out at Singapore Retail

Singapore comes through once again as a reliable leader in worldwide sightings, with TFW2005 members lake88 and darkavenger reporting the arrival of Power of the Primes Leader Class Evolution Optimal Optimus to shelves at OG Albert and Orchard Point locations. This is great news for our fellow Transformers collectors in Singapore! See the pictures after the jump and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards! The post Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus Out at Singapore Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM