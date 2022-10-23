Thanks to 2005 Boards memberwestjames aka notirishman*we can confirm our first US sighting of the highly anticipated* Transformers Studio Series Wave 18 Voyager SS 86-17 Ironhide. This is a completely new Voyager mold which brings us a pretty cartoon-accurate Ironhide in both modes without any partsforming. Ironhide was found at a Target in New York for*$33.99. Happy hunting!  
