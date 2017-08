TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro Media And Investor Day 2017

We welcome you to another Hasbro Event Coverage. Following the Toy Fair 2017 related*Media & Investor Update back in February, Hasbro graciously hosted their annual*Media & Investor Day to let us in on their future plans regarding various Hasbro properties. Transformers, being a 'Franchise Brand' received the spotlight as any other year. Brian Goldner; CEO of Hasbro Inc., gave a brief outline of what each brand hopes to achieve in the coming year. Brand Teams then took over the stage to explain what Mr. Goldner told, in a detailed manner. Additionally, we received our first look at Stretch Armstrong