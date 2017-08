Hasbro Confirms A Transformers Animated Theatrical Feature Film

Confirming the previous rumor, Hasbro confirmed a Transformers Animated Theatrical Feature Film during their annual Investor Day today. Hasbro owned Boulder Media Studio will produce the movie along with other films for My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and Stretch Armstrong. Hasbro is set to deliver at least one Animated movie each year to the theater. Release date for the Transformers movie was not revealed during the event. However, based on the comment by the Writers' Room, the movie will explore the origin myth of the Transformers linking with the Live Action Movie Series.