|
Hasbro Reveals New Animated Series ? Transformers: Cyberverse
Speaking to the Press and Investors, Hasbro revealed a brand new Transformers Animated Series following the conclusion of Transformers: Robots In Disguise this year. Titled as Transformers: Cyberverse (Chapter 1) we are teased with images from Generation 1, hinting at the long rumored G1 Redux series. Developed by Hasbro owned Boulder Media Studio, this project was hinted not too long ago. The first chapter of Transformers: Cyberverse will hit 2018;*concluding RID this year. Chapter 2 is planned for 2019. Transformers: Cyberverse will focus more on characters and their mythology. Hasbro will go down their Franchise history through this new series. » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Reveals New Animated Series – Transformers: Cyberverse
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.