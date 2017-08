Hasbro Reveals New Animated Series ? Transformers: Cyberverse

Speaking to the Press and Investors, Hasbro revealed a brand new Transformers Animated Series following the conclusion of Transformers: Robots In Disguise this year. Titled as Transformers: Cyberverse (Chapter 1) we are teased with images from Generation 1, hinting at the long rumored G1 Redux series. Developed by Hasbro owned Boulder Media Studio, this project was hinted not too long ago. The first 'chapter' of Transformers: Cyberverse will hit 2018;*concluding RID this year. Chapter 2 is planned for 2019. Transformers: Cyberverse will focus more on characters and their mythology. Hasbro will go down their Franchise history through this new series.