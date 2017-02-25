Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,090
Possible Transformers: The Last Knight Mobile Game In The Works?


Here’s something very interesting thanks to the recent*Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers Blind Bag Listing from UK. Each*individual bling bag contains a figure and a slip card. The illustration features a silhouette of a character card highly similar to the ones that comes with the RID*Tiny Titans figures which*includes a scan-able code for the mobile game app*. Judging by this new information, we may expect to see an interactive mobile game similar to the highly rated Transformers: Robots In Disguise game app for Android and iOS. Not too long ago, Hasbro filed*for a Transformers: The Last &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible Transformers: The Last Knight Mobile Game In The Works? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
