Transformers Studio Series SS-75 Revenge Of The Fallen Jolt In-Hand Images


Via*C – LAB*on Youtube*we have new in-hand images of the*Transformers Studio Series SS-75 Revenge Of The Fallen Jolt. This new Deluxe Jolt figure is designed to be movie-accurate in robot mode while keeping the realistic Chevrolet Volt alt mode. Robot mode shows a great difference compared to the two previous Deluxe Jolt figures. It comes with a pair of electro-whips that can be attached into Jolt’s hands/claws or in the sides of the car mode. We had already seen the packaging of this figure some days ago, but we are still waiting for a official reveal. Check out all &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-75 Revenge Of The Fallen Jolt In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



