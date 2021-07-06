Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Generations Selects WFC Galvatron Toy Colors Officially Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!


The toy colors version of G1 Galvatron are getting applied to his Kingdom counterpart and the pre-orders are now live! Available at fan channel retailers right now, the leader class figure will retail for around $52.99 and release in October 2021.

The post Generations Selects WFC Galvatron Toy Colors Officially Revealed, Pre-Orders Live! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



