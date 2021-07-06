|
Generations Selects WFC Galvatron Toy Colors Officially Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!
Well that didn’t take long! The toy colors version of G1 Galvatron are getting applied to his Kingdom counterpart and the pre-orders are now live! Available at fan channel retailers right now, the leader class figure will retail for around $52.99 and release in October 2021. Check the details below and read on for some additional pics. You can hit our sponsors to pick up your copies! Entertainment Earth
, TFSource
, BBTS
, The Chosen Prime
, Robot Kingdom
, A3U
, Toy Dojo
, Dorkside Toys
Behold, Galvatron! The herald of Unicron blasts his way into the » Continue Reading.
The post Generations Selects WFC Galvatron Toy Colors Officially Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca