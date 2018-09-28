Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,151

Megatronus Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight



Kabam have delivered their September update to Transformers: Forged to Fight players, and we have a very nice addition to the ranks: Megatronus. Megatronus will be available to be added to your ranks of playable characters this October 4th at 10 AM PDT. Magtronus is coming in a design based on what we saw in Machinima's Prime Wars web series. Pleased? Tehre's more! If you were curious about Megatronus alt mode, we have our first look at his Cybertronian destroyer jet. He looks awesome! The full Bot Intel Report can be found here at the official Forged To Fight website.





