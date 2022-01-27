TFW2005 member Issy543 brings a March solicitations update to our front page, with commentary from artist Ed Pirrie: I’ve been given permission from @IDW_David_M
to share the cover I did to the upcoming Transformers #41. Hope you like it! Turns out it wasn’t shared with the solicitation just because it hadn’t quite been approved by then. I will say, all of my prior
covers have been very much “pose for the camera!” images, so I was very glad to get to do one that had some action to it! Look for this issue to land March 16th and » Continue Reading.
