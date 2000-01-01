Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:08 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,163
Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Toronto 2018
Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Toronto 2018:
https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
New this year: In order to help reduce the bottle neck of people looking to purchase exclusives in the dealer room on Saturday morning TFcon is offering a premium ticket option to purchase convention exclusives on the Friday night in a private room. This will be limited to 50 people.

TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018 with special guests DAVID KAYE voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated, GARRY CHALK the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines, as well Optimus Prime in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series, HAL RAYLE the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel as well as JAMES ROBERTS the writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light, plus Transformers Comic Book artist ALEX MILNE with more to be announced.

Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2018 hotel block is still online. Dealer registration is also still available.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: TFC Tickets 2018.jpg Views: 1 Size: 67.3 KB ID: 39634  



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Reply With Quote
Today, 01:28 PM   #2
cr3d1t
Generation 1
cr3d1t's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 79
Re: Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Toronto 2018
I saw that there are t-shirts for sale. Any idea what they look like?

Sale Thread | Want Thread | Feedback Thread
Reply With Quote
Today, 01:36 PM   #3
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,163
Re: Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Toronto 2018
Quote:
Originally Posted by cr3d1t View Post
I saw that there are t-shirts for sale. Any idea what they look like?
Not yet.



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Reply With Quote
