Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted: Takara Legends Brainstorm and Highbrow
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:13 PM   #1
vf1
Generation 2
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 187
Wanted: Takara Legends Brainstorm and Highbrow
Let me know if you have one for sale or trade.

Thanks a lot!
vf1 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Planet X Gammadim aka Omega Sentinel
Transformers
vintage collectible g1 1986 transformer wingspan and pounce
Transformers
mailaway G1 transformer lot
Transformers
Transformers Prime - Arcee - First Edition - Loose - 100% Complete
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot G2 Pretenders Insectticons 80s
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformer Decepticon SCOURGE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LUGNUT - HFTD VOYAGER CLASS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.