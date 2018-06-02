|
Transformers Earth Wars 2nd Anniversary Video
Via the official*Transformers Earth Wars Facebook
, they have shared a video to celebrate the second anniversary of this popular mobile game. This real-time combat strategy mobile game created by*Space Ape Games/Backflip Studios*brought a big cast of G1 characters, and it has been expanding constantly with other characters from the rich multiverse. With a story by the legendary Simon Furman, players have spent 2 years of battles, campaigns, alliances, combiners and formed a great community around this game. It has been 2 years, but the war continues. You can check out the video below and » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Earth Wars 2nd Anniversary Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.