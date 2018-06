Transformers Earth Wars 2nd Anniversary Video

Via the official* Transformers Earth Wars Facebook , they have shared a video to celebrate the second anniversary of this popular mobile game. This real-time combat strategy mobile game created by*Space Ape Games/Backflip Studios*brought a big cast of G1 characters, and it has been expanding constantly with other characters from the rich multiverse. With a story by the legendary Simon Furman, players have spent 2 years of battles, campaigns, alliances, combiners and formed a great community around this game. It has been 2 years, but the war continues. You can check out the video below and » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Earth Wars 2nd Anniversary Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM