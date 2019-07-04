|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #13 Chan Cover A Preview
Artist Winston Chan
treats us to detailed process shots of his upcoming A cover for September’s Transformers*issue #13: 1. Pencils 2. Inks 3. Flat Colours 4. Final Colours Everything done digitally with #Procreate on my iPad Pro (flats and finishing touches were done in PS). I am very lucky and beyond grateful for the opportunity. This was a dream project and will hopefully open doors to more work on official Transformers products and other projects in the future. Full credits
: (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova, Bethany McGuire-Smith (CA) Winston Chan Inspect the attached artwork and then share » Continue Reading.
