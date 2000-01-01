Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page OMEGA Vancouver sales thread
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
OMEGA
Machine War
OMEGA's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Vancouver BC BABY
Posts: 255
OMEGA Vancouver sales thread
I have a couple misb transformers figures for sale
Live in the Vancouver area if you want to meet locally

Aps-01 striker Optimus prime $250
Masterpiece mp32 Optimus primal (convoy) $170

Message me if interested
__________________
B/S/T thread : http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...594#post416594
OMEGA is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Omega Supreme Instructions And Parts Lot
Transformers
Vintage Transformers figures and accessories lot
Transformers
Transformers Seaspray Inferno Grapple Breacher Maiden Japan TFC Gear War upgrade
Transformers
Transformers DEVASTATOR G1 Complete
Transformers
Transformers Movie Human Alliance Bumblebee Jazz Barricade Ark Playset Lot Sam
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Optimus Ironhide Ratchet Jazz Bumblebee Best
Transformers
Transformers United War Fall Cybertron Optimus Prime Megatron Jazz Bumblebee G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.